No. 1 overall RB recruit announces his college commitment

One of the top overall players in the high football Class of 2026 has made his college commitment.

Savion Hiter, a 5-star running back from Louisa County High School in Mineral, Va., announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Michigan.

Hiter shared an emotional moment with his family after he donned a Michigan hat.

An emotional Savion Hiter and his family after he announces to Michigan pic.twitter.com/Qcb9mIkDYZ — Jacquie Franciulli (@JacquieFran_) August 19, 2025

Hiter is ranked by Rivals as the No. 1 running back and No. 8 overall player in the country for the Class of 2026. He chose Michigan over Ohio State, Georgia, Tennessee and other top programs.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound Hiter has an elite combination of size, speed and explosiveness.

Hiter rushed for 1,897 yards and 29 touchdowns on 156 carries in 11 games as a junior last season. He had 57 tackles, 7 sacks and an interception while playing defense. Hiter also returned three kicks for touchdowns.

Michigan is two years removed from its national championship and entering its second season under head coach Sherrone Moore. The Wolverines are clearly still at the top of the recruiting pyramid even after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL.