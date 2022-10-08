Lee Corso misses ‘College GameDay’ for second straight week

Lee Corso has been a staple on ESPN’s “College GameDay” college football pregame show since 1987, but the aging former coach has viewers somewhat concerned.

The 87-year-old personality did not appear on “GameDay” Saturday in Lawrence, Kansas, marking the second week in a row that Corso did not appear on the show.

Last week at Clemson, Rece Davis said that Corso “woke up feeling a little bit under the weather, so we went to make sure he had it checked it out.” Davis added that Corso was feeling much better despite initially feeling sick.

Lee Corso woke up feeling under the weather, but is feeling much better now. Thinking of you, Coach ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kc2mOxAVJU — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 1, 2022

Corso was apparently following the advice of doctors not to travel to Lawrence for this week’s “GameDay.”

Lee Corso is missing his second week in a row of College Gameday because of illness. The rest of the crew are optimistic he will return next week. pic.twitter.com/hrdh5va4JY — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 8, 2022

“Lee Corso not with us this week … he didn’t feel great last week. Feeling much better … but still another week to recuperate. Hope to get [Corso] back in the chair coming up pretty soon,” Davis said of Corso on Saturday.

Corso has slowed down in recent years, and his health and age are making it more difficult for him to be a part of the show on a weekly basis. Some have wondered whether ESPN hired Pat McAfee in September to solidify a backup plan given Corso’s health.