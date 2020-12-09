Ex-Notre Dame star Louis Nix shares update after being shot

Former Notre Dame defensive lineman Louis Nix III shared a disturbing video on social media Tuesday night revealing that he had been shot and wasn’t sure if he would survive. Fortunately, he has since provided a positive update.

Nix, who was a star at Notre Dame from 2010-2013 and later selected in the third round of the NFL Draft, recorded a video from inside an ambulance on Tuesday night and said he had been shot while putting air in his tires. The 29-year-old said he was unable to contact anybody and wanted to send a message out in case “I don’t make it.”

Former Notre Dame DL Louis Nix III just posted this video on Instagram. Pray for him please.

(IG/1irishchocolate) pic.twitter.com/LxGfc2rpA7 — InsideTheIrish (@Insidetheirish) December 9, 2020

Thankfully, Nix tweeted on Wednesday that he is alive. He does need surgery, however, as he says the bullet hit his sternum and lung.

I’m alive everyone. The bullet that hit me ricocheted off my sternum into my lung. Surgery is the next step so keep praying for me. Thank you all for the positive energy and prayers — lOUIS NIX III (@1irishchocolate) December 9, 2020

Nix was drafted by the Houston Texans in the third round in 2014. He spent time with four different teams but has been out of the league since 2016, as knee injuries derailed his career. He had 122 total tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks in three seasons as a starter for the Irish.

Here’s hoping Nix makes a full recovery.