Look: Ripped referee Scott Campbell goes viral during CFP game

December 31, 2021
by Larry Brown

Referee Scott Campbell

The head referee for Friday’s College Football Playoff semifinal game between Georgia and Michigan went viral thanks to his physique.

Scott Campbell led a Big 12 officiating crew for the playoff game between the Wolverines and Bulldogs. He stood out immediately because of his bulging muscles.

Simply put, the guy is ripped. And viewers noticed it right away.

Even ESPN announcers Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler got in on the fun.

“Scott Campbell’s with the guns out,” Herbstreit joked. “These officials get in the big games, they get the curl machine out.”

“They get the smedium shirt and show it off,” Fowler added in jest.

Good on Campbell. If you have the muscles, you have to show it off like Ed Hochuli.

