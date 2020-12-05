Video: Two different college football referees got hit in face by passes Saturday

Every so often, you see a referee in a football game get accidentally drilled by an errant pass. You rarely see them get hit directly in the face, though. It’s even more rare that it happens twice on the same day.

But that is precisely what happened to two different referees during Saturday’s slate of college football games. The first game in the Texas-Kansas State game, when Kansas State quarterback Will Howard’s pass drilled an umpire directly in the noggin.

Pretty clear targeting here pic.twitter.com/C4XcK5gRJA — PFF College (@PFF_College) December 5, 2020

Amazingly, the same thing happened to a different umpire less than two hours later. This time, it was the result of a pass by Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond against Auburn.

Umpire playing free safety pic.twitter.com/AItmV48iEr — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) December 5, 2020

Apparently college football officials have to keep their heads on a swivel this Saturday even more than usual. The good news is both of those looked less painful than what this NFL ref experienced earlier in the season.