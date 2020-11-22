Video: Dolphins players run over referee celebrating interception

The Miami Dolphins got a bit too excited by a Xavien Howard interception on Sunday, and one of the referees paid the price for it.

Howard picked off Denver’s Drew Lock on the Broncos’ first drive of the day Sunday. Howard’s interception set the Dolphins up at the Denver 22, giving the Dolphins a very short field to work with. That was, understandably, cause for celebration.

The celebration was a bit too much, though. One of the referees inadvertently got in the way of a group of Dolphins players and got absolutely crushed as they celebrated.

Another look at what happened with the ref.pic.twitter.com/83le4w4mK9 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

The official appeared to get hit in the face by one of the Miami players, and actually had to be taken to the locker room.

The #Dolphins, while celebrating, ran over a ref. The ref went to the locker room afterwards. pic.twitter.com/54w701Ob7t — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 22, 2020

Players are not allowed to make contact with referees, and we’ve seen that rule applied very strictly in the past. There was no flag for this, however, given how obviously inadvertent it was.

Hopefully the official is okay. That was actually a huge hit, and it looked like it hurt.