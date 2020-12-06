Referees let LSU WR Kayshon Boutte get away with dropping ball early on touchdown

Kayshon Boutte got away with a big mistake during LSU’s game against Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge, La.

Boutte caught a 44-yard touchdown pass from TJ Finley early in the second quarter to make it 21-7 Alabama. But replays showed that Boutte actually let go of the ball before crossing the goal line.

How did the SEC Refs review this and say this is a Touchdown ????????? pic.twitter.com/Xtgw7q15Ec — Alex. PS5 Owner. (@Dubs408) December 6, 2020

The officials did not review the play and let the touchdown stand. Both CBS rules expert Gene Steratore and FOX’s Mike Pereira said the officials made an error.

Big error at LSU. LSU player released the ball before the ball broke the plane. The ball rolled into the Endzone and no one attempted to recover. By rule the ball should’ve gone back to the spot of the fumble and LSU would keep the ball. Replay should have stopped that. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) December 6, 2020

CBS’ announcers said that the play was reviewed quickly and approved for a touchdown. A few minutes later, they clarified further and said the reason why the touchdown stood is because Jontre Kirklin recovered the ball in the end zone.

If that’s the case, then Boutte should have been charged with a fumble, and Kirklin credited with the touchdown. We like to call that move the DeSean Jackson special.