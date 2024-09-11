Reggie Bush reportedly thwarted home invasion attempt at LA mansion

A Los Angeles-area mansion that is owned by Reggie Bush was reportedly the target of a break-in on Tuesday night, and the former NFL star was home at the time.

Police are investigating an attempted home invasion at a property in Encino, Calif. Neighbors said the home was owned by a famous person, and it has since been learned that Bush bought the property for $5.65 million in 2019.

According to a report from TMZ, Bush was at the home on Tuesday night when he heard the sound of a glass window breaking at around 11 p.m. The former Heisman Trophy winner immediately let out a yell, and the suspect or suspects fled the scene.

No one was injured, and it is unclear if anything was taken from the home.

Police showed up a short while later and found the broken glass. An investigation has been opened.

As KTLA 5 notes, the attempted home invasion at Bush’s property is the latest in a recent string of break-ins at homes in the San Fernando Valley area, which includes Encino. Several current and former professional athletes have also had their L.A.-area homes burglarized in recent years.

Bush, 39, currently works as a college football analyst for FOX. The USC legend recently received a major honor from his alma mater.