2 Dodgers stars had homes in LA burglarized

Two Los Angeles Dodgers stars have been the victims of home burglaries over the past month.

Law enforcement sources in L.A. told TMZ that homes belonging to both Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and third baseman Max Muncy have been broken into by burglars in recent weeks. The incident at Muncy’s residence happened last week when Muncy was on the way home from Dodger Stadium.

Muncy was with his family driving back from the ballpark when his alarm company alerted him that his home had been broken into by multiple individuals. The thieves were seen on surveillance video ransacking the house, but they left before police arrived.

A similar incident took place at Freeman’s home in July. It is not yet known if the two break-ins were related, but investigators are looking into whether the burglars intentionally targeted the homes of professional athletes.

Unfortunately, it is not uncommon for current and former athletes to have their homes burglarized, especially in the Los Angeles area. NFL legend Shannon Sharpe had $50,000 worth of items stolen from his home back in May. One NBA player even returned home when burglars were at his residence back in 2021.

Freeman is having an MVP-caliber second season with the Dodgers, batting .333 with 23 home runs, 83 RBI and a .986 OPS. Muncy is hitting just .193 but has 29 homers and 77 RBI.