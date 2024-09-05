Reggie Bush receives major honor from USC

The USC Trojans are finally able to honor Reggie Bush, and have quickly moved to do so now that he and his Heisman Trophy have been reinstated.

The school revealed Thursday that Bush’s No. 5 is now among the retired numbers at the LA Coliseum. Former quarterback Caleb Williams’ No. 13 also joined the ranks of the retired numbers.

Both Bush and Williams won Heisman Trophies with USC, so the decisions were a no-brainer. Bush’s, however, is long overdue. He won his Heisman in 2005, but a lengthy investigation found that he had accepted improper benefits while playing for the school. That led to the program being stripped of 14 victories and Bush’s Heisman being vacated, and a forced dissociation between Bush and USC. Bush finally had his Heisman returned to him in April, partly in recognition of how much NIL rights have changed the college football landscape.

Bush remains one of the most iconic players in USC history, regardless of the penalties that had been levied against him. USC probably wishes it could have honored him this way even sooner than they did.