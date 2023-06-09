Reggie Bush likely out at FOX sports

FOX Sports appears to be on the verge of making another significant change to its college football coverage.

Reggie Bush is expected to leave FOX amid a contract dispute, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports. The former star running back and FOX executives have not been seeing eye-to-eye over money since last year.

FOX began looking into alternatives to Bush last year, including the possibility of prying Robert Griffin III or Desmond Howard away from ESPN. Marchand reports that the network is now close to signing former New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram II, who could replace Bush on FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show.

Ingram, 33, has not officially retired from the NFL. He previously had discussions with FOX about a potential analyst role, but he chose to return to the Saints.

Negotiations between Bush and FOX are said to have soured, but Marchand says it is still possible that the former Heisman Trophy winner could return if things change.

FOX has made some big hires in recent years in an attempt to keep up with ESPN’s popular “College GameDay” show.