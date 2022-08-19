Urban Meyer lands familiar new role

Ex-Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer is returning to broadcasting at a familiar network.

Multiple reports on Friday said that Meyer would be heading back to FOX for the upcoming college football season.

Meyer will once again join FOX’s “Big Noon Kickoff” pregame show, which he was a part of in 2019 and 2020 prior to leaving for Jacksonville. Along with Meyer, the show will include a familiar cast of Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush and Matt Leinart. Bob Stoops took over for Meyer in 2021, but has since left to coach in the XFL.

A return to broadcasting for Meyer was not a huge surprise. In May, a report revealed that Meyer was in negotiations to return to FOX for their college football coverage.

While Meyer was widely praised for his job as an analyst on the network, it may be difficult for some to welcome him back given his rocky tenure with the Jaguars. There were plenty of unflattering reports and situations involving Meyer during his stint in Jacksonville, which lasted less than one season.

Whether it was a viral video with a young woman at a bar, or that he reportedly had no clue who Aaron Donald and other well-known NFL stars were, Meyer may find it tough to regain the credibility he had during his first go-round at FOX.