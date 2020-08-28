 Skip to main content
Friday, August 28, 2020

Report: Big Ten could change course, start season around Thanksgiving

August 28, 2020
by Steve DelVecchio

The Big Ten announced earlier this month that there will not be a fall football season, but the conference may end up reversing course.

Big Ten coaches met on a call Friday, and multiple reports indicate starting the season in the fall is still in play. It is now considered a “real possibility” that teams could begin their season by Thanksgiving week, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have faced criticism for moving so quickly to postpone their seasons until the spring. Many coaches, players and families of players have expressed frustration over the conferences not waiting until more is known about the coronavirus pandemic before making a final decision. A group of parents recently gathered outside the Big Ten corporate offices and staged a small protest.

What’s interesting is that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren issued a statement not long ago saying the cancellation of fall sports will not be reconsidered.

Top players and coaches from the Big Ten have been trying to pressure the conference to reconsider its decision. That pressure and the state of the pandemic may be having an impact.

