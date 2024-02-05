Report: Bill O’Brien may already be leaving Ohio State for new job

Bill O’Brien’s stint as Ohio State’s offensive coordinator may prove to be a very short one.

O’Brien is reportedly in the running for the Boston College head coach job. One report from Rich Thompson of the Boston Herald said talks are already “down to the minor details” between O’Brien and Boston College. The Eagles would make a significant financial commitment to O’Brien, and an announcement could come by Wednesday.

Heard @BCFootball and Bill O'Brien are down to the minor details. Possible @ACCFootball announcement on Wednesday. @BosHeraldSports. He won't come cheap with a lot of incentives. — Rich Thompson (@richiet400) February 5, 2024

The move would be abrupt, but there would presumably be some reasons for it. O’Brien is a Boston native and grew up in Massachusetts. He spent last year as the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator, so this would be a much simpler transition for him than moving to Columbus to work for the Buckeyes was set to be.

O’Brien was a big addition for Ohio State as they set championship aspirations for 2024. Losing him so quickly would certainly be a blow to the Buckeyes, who would have to go back to the drawing board when it comes to setting up their 2024 offense. It might also impact some player additions they have made, including one who cited O’Brien as one of the reasons for his transfer to Ohio State.

Boston College is looking for a new head coach to replace Jeff Hafley, who surprisingly left for an NFL assistant role.