Report: Texas A&M makes decision on new head coach

Texas A&M have reportedly moved on to a new choice for head coach after Saturday’s Mark Stoops fiasco.

The Aggies intend to hire Duke coach Mike Elko to replace Jimbo Fisher, according to Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle. Elko previously served as Fisher’s defensive coordinator at Texas A&M between 2018 and 2021.

Elko is a logical choice for A&M. He has quickly turned Duke’s program around and was linked to most major coaching openings even before the Texas A&M job opened up.

Nothing is finalized, and we have already seen how quickly things can change with regard to this coaching search. One would anticipate that Elko would not get quite as negative a reception from Aggies fans, and the job appears to be his for the taking if he wants it.