Mark Stoops not leaving Kentucky for Texas A&M

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Mark Stoops at the podium

The Mark Stoops-to-Texas A&M chatter was nice and hot for a few hours on Saturday night before the Kentucky coach made it clear that he would not be leaving Lexington.

A few reports on Saturday night said that the Aggies were ready to hire Stoops. However, after some negative reactions from the A&M fan base, further reports said Stoops would not be leaving Kentucky.

Then Stoops made it clear he was not leaving Kentucky.

“I know there’s been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It’s true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn’t leave the University of Kentucky right now. I have a great job at a place I love, and I get to work with the best administration and greatest fan base in college football right where I’m at. I’m excited to say I’m a Wildcat!” Stoops wrote.in a statement published on X.

What caused things to go from reports saying Stoops was being hired by A&M to him saying he was staying at Kentucky? Did he play A&M in order to get something from Kentucky? Did he get cold feet? Or did the negative reaction from A&M fans cause Texas A&M to back out?

Maybe we will one day learn what happened. Until then, A&M’s search for a new head coach to replace Jimbo Fisher continues.

