Mark Stoops not leaving Kentucky for Texas A&M

The Mark Stoops-to-Texas A&M chatter was nice and hot for a few hours on Saturday night before the Kentucky coach made it clear that he would not be leaving Lexington.

A few reports on Saturday night said that the Aggies were ready to hire Stoops. However, after some negative reactions from the A&M fan base, further reports said Stoops would not be leaving Kentucky.

Then Stoops made it clear he was not leaving Kentucky.

I know there’s been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It’s true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn’t… — Mark Stoops (@UKCoachStoops) November 26, 2023

“I know there’s been much speculation about me and my job situation the last couple of days. It’s true I was contacted about a potential opportunity this weekend, but after celebrating a big win against our rivals with players I love like family, I knew in my heart I couldn’t leave the University of Kentucky right now. I have a great job at a place I love, and I get to work with the best administration and greatest fan base in college football right where I’m at. I’m excited to say I’m a Wildcat!” Stoops wrote.in a statement published on X.

What caused things to go from reports saying Stoops was being hired by A&M to him saying he was staying at Kentucky? Did he play A&M in order to get something from Kentucky? Did he get cold feet? Or did the negative reaction from A&M fans cause Texas A&M to back out?

Maybe we will one day learn what happened. Until then, A&M’s search for a new head coach to replace Jimbo Fisher continues.