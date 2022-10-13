Report reveals why Wisconsin OL Logan Brown was kicked off team

A report published on Thursday revealed why Wisconsin kicked offensive lineman Logan Brown off the team.

Brown tweeted on Wednesday night that he would be entering the transfer portal and continuing his “academic and football career” elsewhere.

Interim coach Jim Leonhard spoke with the media on Thursday and made clear that Brown had been kicked off the team. The Badgers coach cited an “internal incident” as the impetus for the move.

“The reality of what happened is that there was an internal incident here within the program and Logan Brown was dismissed from the program. It was not a choice. He was dismissed from the program,” Leonhard said.

So, what happened?

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel’s Jeff Potrykus reported that Brown hit a teammate during practice on Wednesday. That led the lineman to be kicked off the team.

A former four-star recruit, Brown made three starts this season. Two were at right tackle, and one at left tackle for the 3-3 Badgers.