Riley Leonard replaced by Steve Angeli after hit from Penn State

Riley Leonard was replaced by Steve Angeli during the second quarter of the Orange Bowl on Thursday night after taking a hit from the Penn State defense.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish fell behind 10-0 in the second quarter of their College Football Playoff semifinal game against the Nittany Lions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Irish got the ball for a touchback following a Penn State touchdown and drove to the Notre Dame 40. Riley took a hard hit while throwing an incomplete pass and exited the game.

Riley Leonard went into the medical tent for a possible head injury after taking this hit late in the second quarter. Leonard was replaced by backup QB Steve Angeli. pic.twitter.com/PAd4UtuNe3 — ESPN (@espn) January 10, 2025

Notre Dame backup quarterback Steve Angeli entered the game in place of Leonard and took the Fighting Irish down to the Penn State 23. Mitch Jeter kicked a 41-yard field goal to finish the drive and give Notre Dame its first points of the game.

After the first half ended, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman was interviewed by ESPN. He did not have an update on the condition of Leonard but said the medical staff was going to check out the quarterback.

Angeli went 6/7 for 44 yards on the drive in place of Leonard.