Robert Griffin III goes viral after being outrun by Dabo Swinney

As a player, Robert Griffin III was known for his speed. On Saturday, however, he was no match for Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

Griffin went viral after sharing a video of himself trying to stay ahead of Swinney and the Clemson football team prior to Saturday’s game against North Carolina. As is tradition at home games, Swinney leads the Tigers onto the field by running down the famous hill into Death Valley.

Swinney was clearly fired up to continue the tradition. He blew past Griffin, even though the quarterback-turned-broadcaster had a pretty significant head start.

Dabo was running like he was late to pre game chapel 😂 pic.twitter.com/301hLtiKF6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 18, 2023

Griffin claimed this week that he could still run a 4.3 40-yard dash. It did not look that way here, though to be fair, running in a suit while carrying a microphone would take a few tenths of a second off anyone’s time.

Swinney has taken heat from some fans this season due to Clemson’s underwhelming season, which saw them enter Saturday’s game unranked. Whatever the results, there is no doubting his enthusiasm for the job.