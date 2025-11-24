Robert Griffin III reacts to Art Briles landing a new head coach job

Art Briles has landed his first college head coach job since he was fired by Baylor a decade ago, and Robert Griffin III is ecstatic about it.

Briles has been hired as the new head coach at Division II Eastern New Mexico, the school announced on Monday. The 69-year-old coach has held various lower-level positions in recent years, but he has had trouble finding work since he was pushed out at Baylor in 2016.

Griffin, who was a star quarterback under Briles at Baylor from 2008-2011, reacted via social media to his former coach landing a college head coach job.

“Happy for my guy Coach Art Briles. He is a great Father and Coach. Thank you @EMUFB for blessing him with this opportunity. I will be coming to campus to support you,” Griffin wrote on X.

Briles was the head coach at Baylor from 2008-2015. The team enjoyed success on the field during his tenure and went 65-37 overall. Baylor won 10 or more games in each of Briles’ last three seasons with the programs.

Briles also presided over an off-field scandal, which led to him being suspended and fired. He seemed untouchable for a while after that and even had some job offers pulled because of backlash.

While Briles has been accused of overlooking troubling allegations against his players, he eventually received a settlement of more than $15 million from Baylor.

Griffin, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft, has always credited Briles for playing a big role in his success. RG3 had said for years that he hoped Briles would be given a second chance, and that has now happened, albeit at the Division II level.