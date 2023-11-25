Ryan Day hit with the Lou Holtz memes after loss to Michigan

Saturday was a rough day to be Ryan Day.

Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes lost 30-24 to the rival Michigan Wolverines in a battle of 11-0 teams. The loss marked Ohio State’s third straight defeat to the Wolverines, meaning Day is now 1-3 against Michigan.

After the loss, Day was very sad walking through the tunnel. He also said he was “sick” over the defeat.

Ryan Day on losing The Game: "Hard to describe. Just sick — the fact that we came up short in this game. You work your whole year for it, and we came up short." — Chase Brown (@chaseabrown__) November 25, 2023

Fans were prepared for Ohio State’s loss. Almost immediately after Rod Moore sealed the Michigan win with an interception, fans hit Day with Lou Holtz memes online.

Lou Holtz laughing in his recliner right now… pic.twitter.com/Jx50An02yX — ®️oss (@RedSauceRoss) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz waking up from his midday nap to see Ohio State lose 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/39ceiyVjmn — JD_Gemstone (@justinfdoyle298) November 25, 2023

I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now #GoBlue #HailToTheVictors pic.twitter.com/Ygo64zH1O0 — Quinn Nordin (@QuinnNordin) November 25, 2023

“I’d like to know where Lou Holtz is right now” Lou: pic.twitter.com/ynpKumBrkf — Jim Costa (@JimCosta_) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz watching Ryan Day lose to Michigan again: pic.twitter.com/OIwstxMqGH — Hairy Poppins (@Lucchesse29) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz waking up from his midday nap pic.twitter.com/CmeGjVSDBL — Molly (@FSUmollz) November 25, 2023

Lou Holtz just wants to know where Ryan Day is right now. pic.twitter.com/pZikvikObf — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 25, 2023

The Holtz memes draw back to what happened earlier this season.

Holtz was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day before Ohio State’s game at Notre Dame in September. The former Notre Dame coach picked the Irish to beat the Buckeyes because he felt Ohio State wasn’t physical enough under Ryan Day. Ohio State won the game 17-14 and was physical at the end. After the win, Day called out Holtz.

What’s the final message? Many people think that Holtz may have ultimately been proven correct. When Ohio State’s defense needed a stop against Michigan in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t get it. Michigan outrushed Ohio State 156 to 107.

And the Wolverines even got the win without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. The entire situation is rough for Day.