 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, November 25, 2023

Ryan Day hit with the Lou Holtz memes after loss to Michigan

November 25, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Lou Holtz with a headset on

Saturday was a rough day to be Ryan Day.

Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes lost 30-24 to the rival Michigan Wolverines in a battle of 11-0 teams. The loss marked Ohio State’s third straight defeat to the Wolverines, meaning Day is now 1-3 against Michigan.

After the loss, Day was very sad walking through the tunnel. He also said he was “sick” over the defeat.

Fans were prepared for Ohio State’s loss. Almost immediately after Rod Moore sealed the Michigan win with an interception, fans hit Day with Lou Holtz memes online.

The Holtz memes draw back to what happened earlier this season.

Holtz was a guest on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day before Ohio State’s game at Notre Dame in September. The former Notre Dame coach picked the Irish to beat the Buckeyes because he felt Ohio State wasn’t physical enough under Ryan Day. Ohio State won the game 17-14 and was physical at the end. After the win, Day called out Holtz.

What’s the final message? Many people think that Holtz may have ultimately been proven correct. When Ohio State’s defense needed a stop against Michigan in the fourth quarter, they couldn’t get it. Michigan outrushed Ohio State 156 to 107.

And the Wolverines even got the win without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline. The entire situation is rough for Day.

Article Tags

Lou HoltzRyan Day
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus