Ryan Day responds to accusations Ohio State collaborated against Michigan

Ryan Day responded on Wednesday to allegations that Ohio State collaborated with other Big Ten schools to share information about Michigan’s signals.

ESPN reported on Tuesday that Michigan sent evidence to the Big Ten that Rutgers, Ohio State and Purdue collaborated to share information about the Wolverines’ signs in the 2022 season. Both Rutgers and Ohio State had played Michigan in November 2022. The schools allegedly shared information they gathered about Michigan’s signs prior to Purdue’s battle with the Wolverines in the Big Ten Championship Game on December 3.

On Wednesday, Day responded to those allegations while speaking with the media.

“I can you this right now: Nobody here did any of that. We went through and made sure we asked all the questions. We got our compliance people involved, and none of that came back at all,” Day said. “I can answer very strongly that that did not happen.”

JUST IN: Day on the record regarding sign sharing. @TheFeverABC6 pic.twitter.com/CjvozHApnD — Clay Hall (@claywsyx6) November 8, 2023

Michigan’s accusations against Ohio State and other Big Ten programs are significant for an interesting reason.

The Big Ten is being pressured by its member athletic directors and schools to take some action against Michigan for the sign-stealing scandal. If the Big Ten were to punish Michigan, the discipline would come under the context of the conference’s sportsmanship pact. Michigan’s argument would be that you can’t discipline us on grounds of the sportsmanship clause when other schools were ganging up to steal our signs.