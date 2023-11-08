Michigan implicates 3 other Big 10 schools in sign-stealing fiasco

All eyes are on Michigan as the Wolverines remain under investigation for alleged sign-stealing. But the school believes they, too, have been victimized by similar tactics in the past.

Michigan has reportedly sent evidence to the Big Ten as proof that three conference rivals conspired to share the Wolverines’ signals back in 2022. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren report that Rutgers, Ohio State, and Purdue are the three schools.

Purdue allegedly received Michigan’s signals from both Ohio State and Rutgers before the 2022 Big Ten Championship Game last December. The Wolverines defeated both Ohio State and Rutgers within a month of the conference title game.

The news comes after a former Big Ten football program staffer recently came forward and claimed that his role centered around stealing signs — including those of Michigan.

This latest twist in the Big 10 sign-stealing saga is not expected to exonerate Michigan or impact the ongoing investigation in any way.

The NCAA does not prohibit teams from stealing signals during games. But schools are barred from scouting opponents off-campus in preparation for a future matchup.