Ryan Day shares cool ‘proud dad’ story on Twitter

Ryan Day shared a cool story on Twitter Sunday about his son that made him a “proud dad.”

Ryan’s son, Ryan Day Jr. (RJ), was playing in a basketball tournament. According to the Ohio State football coach, his son was sucker-punched in the game and had his nose bloodied. Rather than fighting back physically, RJ decided to get revenge on the court. He scored 17 points and went on to win the championship.

Had to post as a proud dad. In hoop tournament RJ was sucker punched in game, walked away without responding (better man than me) with bloody nose came back, scored 17 and then went on to win the Championship. #lifelessons #toughlove pic.twitter.com/QLp5huPr23 — Ryan Day (@ryandaytime) March 28, 2021

That’s a great story Day was right to be proud of. Not only does it show impressive character from his son, but it’s a good lesson to share to others. It’s better to get even through your play than through physical fighting.

Day, 42, is entering his third full season as Ohio State’s head coach since taking over for Urban Meyer. He has gone 23-2 as a head coach, including 15-0 in the Big Ten.