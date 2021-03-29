 Skip to main content
Ryan Day shares cool ‘proud dad’ story on Twitter

March 28, 2021
by Larry Brown

Ryan Day

Ryan Day shared a cool story on Twitter Sunday about his son that made him a “proud dad.”

Ryan’s son, Ryan Day Jr. (RJ), was playing in a basketball tournament. According to the Ohio State football coach, his son was sucker-punched in the game and had his nose bloodied. Rather than fighting back physically, RJ decided to get revenge on the court. He scored 17 points and went on to win the championship.

That’s a great story Day was right to be proud of. Not only does it show impressive character from his son, but it’s a good lesson to share to others. It’s better to get even through your play than through physical fighting.

Day, 42, is entering his third full season as Ohio State’s head coach since taking over for Urban Meyer. He has gone 23-2 as a head coach, including 15-0 in the Big Ten.

