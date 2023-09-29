Ryan Day shares the most romantic thing he has done for his wife

Ryan Day shared to an audience this week the most romantic thing he has done for his wife recently. The answer is not what you would expect.

Day had a speaking engagement this week and was asked about the most romantic thing he has done for his wife. The Ohio State coach cheerfully said that beating Notre Dame got his wife giddy.

“The most romantic thing I’ve done in the last few months was beat Notre Dame last Saturday night. That’s the truth. You can ask her, I guarantee it,” Day said with a laugh.

“There ain’t no night out that she wants more than to win that game, I can promise you that right now. So that was a good night.”

“What is the most romantic thing you’ve done for your wife?” Ryan Day: “the most romantic thing I’ve done for my wife in the last few months is beat Notre Dame last Saturday night” 🫡😂 pic.twitter.com/TVlhLqZxRa — McNeil (@Reflog_18) September 29, 2023

That just goes to show what a big deal the win over Notre Dame was, and also how much Day’s wife Nina cares about the success of her husband’s football team. That’s very important for Day.

In order for a coach to have as much success as possible, they need to have the full support from their family since running an program is so demanding. It sounds like Day more than has the buy-in from his wife.

It also sounds like he was under a lot of pressure to stick it to Lou Holtz, which he did as an important symbol for his family.