Report: Ryan Day could be target for 1 big coaching job

Ohio State coach Ryan Day may be a legitimate target for one school looking to hire a new head coach.

Texas A&M may seriously pursue Day as a replacement for Jimbo Fisher, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Day would definitely appear to be a longshot candidate, but may consider the job under certain circumstances.

Feldman notes that Day would be less interested in listening to Texas A&M’s pitch if his Buckeyes end their two-game losing streak and beat Michigan on Saturday. If the Wolverines beat Ohio State for the third year in a row, however, Day might be open to considering a move.

The Aggies have all the resources one could want, and appear determined to swing for the fences when it comes to replacing Fisher. Day, who is 56-6 as a head coach, would certainly qualify as a major target, though it may be fairly unlikely.