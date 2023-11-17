Dan Campbell addresses rumors linking him to Texas A&M job

Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell admitted Friday that his alma mater Texas A&M at least asked him about potentially becoming head coach.

Campbell suggested that he had heard from Texas A&M after the school decided to fire Jimbo Fisher earlier this week. However, he made clear that, as willing as he is to help the Aggies, he simply is not interested in coaching them.

Did Texas A&M reach out to Lions head coach Dan Campbell? “Maybe,” he said. “But that’s all good. Certainly I know some people there and I love my school. That’s my alma mater and I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them.” pic.twitter.com/BjdGI7ckj3 — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 17, 2023

“Certainly I know some people there and I love my school,” Campbell said. “That’s my alma mater and I want to do anything I can to help them but coach for them.”

Campbell was characterized as Texas A&M’s dream candidate after they made the decision to part ways with Fisher. However, the chances of luring him back to College Station were never viewed as particularly high.

The Lions are 7-2 and flying high under Campbell. There was never any chance he was leaving under those circumstances.