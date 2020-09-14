Sam Ehlinger ‘disappointed’ about his huge game in Texas opener

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger got his Heisman Trophy campaign off to a roaring start on Saturday, but the senior was not all that satisfied with the monster performance.

Ehlinger had 429 yards, five touchdowns and no interceptions in the Longhorns’ 59-3 win over UTEP. All of that production came in the first half. The yardage and touchdowns were a career high for him and record for a Texas quarterback in a single half. Despite that, Ehlinger said after the game that he was “disappointed” in the way he played.

Ehlinger: "To tell you the truth, I'm actually pretty disappointed. I left a lot of throws out there that I should have made. I can't wait for the bye week to continue to get better, but I left a lot out there and I've got to get better." 25/33 for 426 yards and 5 scores. — Joe Cook (@josephcook89) September 13, 2020

If Ehlinger isn’t satisfied with needing just 30 minutes to set career highs, we can only imagine what he expects of himself this season.

Ehlinger has plenty of experience and appears poised to have a huge year. There was some talk about him potentially declaring for the NFL Draft after last year, but he can only boost his stock if he continues to play like he did on Saturday.

Texas had a disappointing 8-5 season last year, and Ehlinger ended up eating his words after making a bold proclamation the year before. He’s clearly holding himself to an incredibly high standard, which is good news for the Longhorns.