Star college QB out indefinitely with non-football medical issue

One of the best quarterbacks in college football will be sidelined indefinitely.

Wake Forest announced on Wednesday that quarterback Sam Hartman will miss “an extended period of time” because of a health issue that is not related to football. The redshirt junior sought medical attention for a condition that is unrelated to football after workouts on Tuesday. The school did not disclose any details of the issue for privacy reasons.

“Tuesday was a frustrating day, but I am extremely grateful for our medical staff and for Dr. Chris Miles and Niles Fleet for staying with me throughout this process,” Hartman said in a statement released by Wake Forest, via ESPN’s David M. Hale. “I look forward to attacking this rehabilitation process and I am so appreciative of the support I have received from my family, teammates and coaches.”

Hartman had a breakout season for the Demon Deacons last year. He threw for 4,228 yards and 39 touchdowns and added another 363 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground. He led Wake Forest to the ACC Atlanta Division title and a win over Rutgers in the Gator Bowl.

Hartman has another year of eligibility remaining after 2022, but he said in the past that he is unlikely to return to Wake Forest for his senior season. That may change depending on how his health issue turns out.

With Hartman sidelined, Wake Forest will likely turn to fourth-year sophomore Michael Kern, who appeared in just three games last year. Losing Hartman this close to the start of the season could be devastating to Wake Forest’s hopes of contending in the ACC.