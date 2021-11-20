Video: Sam Pittman had the best reaction to Arkansas fake field goal

The Arkansas Razorbacks had the guts to try a fake field goal on the road against Alabama. That risk paid off, and it was worth it just for the smile on Sam Pittman’s face.

The Razorbacks were down 34-21 to the Crimson Tide in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s game. Arkansas lined up for a field goal, but it turned out to be a fake. Punter Reid Bauer was tasked with executing a jump pass and did so to perfection, finding Blake Kern for a 32-yard touchdown.

How well was the fake executed? Just look at Pittman’s grin.

ARKANSAS FAKE FIELD GOAL AHHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/YjQr0KPqC7 — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) November 20, 2021

You have to respect the guts. Arkansas was never going to challenge Alabama kicking field goals, and Pittman knew that. It’s a play that would have made the coach look silly had the team not pulled it off, but they did.

Pittman’s sideline reactions can be pretty memorable at times. Combine that with the work he’s done restoring the Arkansas program and you’ve got yourself a pretty good head coach.