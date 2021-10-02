Video: Sam Pittman was raging during Arkansas’ loss to Georgia

Saturday’s game would have been a meaningful one for Arkansas coach Sam Pittman, but it definitely did not go according to plan.

The game marked Pittman’s return to Georgia, where he served as an offensive line coach and assistant head coach from 2016 to 2019. Pittman has been widely credited for his recruiting ability, which helped build the current Bulldogs program.

Unfortunately for Pittman, that Georgia program was lightyears ahead of Arkansas on Saturday. The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on each of their first two drives, then returned a punt for a score to make it 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.

Pittman was so angry he just about spiked his headset in a high-quality sideline meltdown.

It didn’t get any better for Pittman and the Razorbacks. Georgia ended up shutting them out 37-0.

This is a reality check for Pittman’s program, but it’s hardly reason to panic. They got a huge win over Texas A&M last week, adding to a growing list of memorable moments in 2021. They’re not at Georgia’s level yet, but there’s no shame in that. A return to respectability marks significant progress for the Arkansas program.