Sarah Fuller added to Vanderbilt roster for Missouri game

Sarah Fuller is one step closer to becoming the first ever woman to appear in an SEC football game.

Fuller, a Vanderbilt women’s soccer goalie who helped the Commodores win the SEC title last week, will suit up for the Vanderbilt football team for Saturday’s game against Missouri. Head coach Derek Mason revealed earlier in the week that Fuller had been practicing with the football team after several players were placed under COVID-19 quarantine orders. On Friday, Vanderbilt confirmed that Fuller has been added to the roster for Saturday.

If Fuller appears in the game against Missouri, it is believed that she would be the first female athlete to ever compete in a Power 5 football game. She told Vanderbilt’s sports information department this week that she is trying not to think about that too much.

“I think it’s amazing and incredible. But I’m also trying to separate that because I know this is a job I need to do and I want to help the team out and I want to do the best that I can,” she said. “Placing that historical aspect aside just helps me focus in on what I need to do. I don’t want to let them down in anyway.”

Vanderbilt is 0-7 this season and has had issues with its kicking game, among many other areas.

We’ve seen some awesome stories involving female placekickers at the high school level, but a female kicker appearing in an SEC game would be even more noteworthy. Hopefully Fuller gets on opportunity on Saturday.