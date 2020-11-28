Sarah Fuller gets rousing ovation in first appearance as Vanderbilt kicker

History was made Saturday as Sarah Fuller became the first woman to appear in a Power 5 college football game.

Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, was drafted into kicking duty this week due to a number of players being forced into COVID-19 quarantine procedure. She didn’t appear in the first half, but got her first taste of college football action when she kicked off to open the second half against Missouri.

Fuller received a noisy ovation from the limited crowd, even though Vanderbilt was playing on the road.

Sarah Fuller becomes the first woman to play in Power 5 college football game. Here she is making her first kickoff. pic.twitter.com/SvpRhFdaEt — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) November 28, 2020

Fuller was asked to execute a designed squib kick, as Vanderbilt’s coverage team could be seen converging precisely toward the spot where she kicked the ball to. She did so successfully, and Missouri was unable to put together any kind of return.

