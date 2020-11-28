 Skip to main content
Sarah Fuller gets rousing ovation in first appearance as Vanderbilt kicker

November 28, 2020
by Grey Papke

Sarah Fuller

History was made Saturday as Sarah Fuller became the first woman to appear in a Power 5 college football game.

Fuller, a goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women’s soccer team, was drafted into kicking duty this week due to a number of players being forced into COVID-19 quarantine procedure. She didn’t appear in the first half, but got her first taste of college football action when she kicked off to open the second half against Missouri.

Fuller received a noisy ovation from the limited crowd, even though Vanderbilt was playing on the road.

Fuller was asked to execute a designed squib kick, as Vanderbilt’s coverage team could be seen converging precisely toward the spot where she kicked the ball to. She did so successfully, and Missouri was unable to put together any kind of return.

You can read more about Fuller and her story by clicking here.

