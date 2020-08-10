Report: Big Ten officially votes to cancel college football season

The first Power 5 conference has reportedly made the decision to cancel college football season in fall.

According to Orion Sang of the Detroit Free Press, the Big Ten has officially voted to cancel the 2020 season over concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic. An official announcement is expected on Tuesday.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated added that the conference is continuing its efforts to rally other members of the Power 5 to join them in making the same decision.

The decision does not come as a surprise, as it was reported Sunday evening that there was clear momentum among Big Ten presidents to cancel fall sports for 2020. The big question now is if and when other major conferences will join the Big Ten in making the same decision, a process that is reportedly likely to take place by the end of the week.