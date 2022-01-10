SEC commissioner trolls college football with automatic qualifier suggestion

One of the major sticking points in talks about expanding the College Football Playoff is whether some conference should be entitled to automatic qualification to the field. SEC commissioner Greg Sankey couldn’t help but have some fun with that discussion on Monday.

Several conference commissioners have come out in favor of some sort of automatic qualifier, at least for the Power 5 leagues, in an expanded playoff. Sankey doesn’t necessarily oppose that, but he made the somewhat tongue-in-cheek suggestion that perhaps his league deserves special consideration.

Greg Sankey, playfull discussion AQs: "Maybe (the SEC) should have two AQs based on what’s happened (with SEC dominance in CFP)." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 10, 2022

The SEC has had at least one entrant in all but one College Football Playoff final since the event’s inception, and that was in its inaugural season. Since then, only Clemson has managed to make the title game from outside of the SEC. That represents remarkable dominance, so Sankey might as well take his victory lap.

Of course, automatic qualifiers might be inevitable as potential expansion formats are discussed. No, the SEC won’t get a bonus spot, but they probably don’t need it, and Sankey might as well throw his weight around a little in negotiations.

