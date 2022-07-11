SEC reportedly makes decision on potential expansion

Now that college football conferences appear to be kickstarting the expansion race again, questions were raised whether the SEC would follow suit. A new report suggests we have our answer.

The SEC is comfortable remaining at 16 teams for the foreseeable future, according to Matt Hayes of Saturday Down South. SEC presidents believe the league’s product is as good as it can be, and there is no eagerness to “add schools to add schools.” In addition, the SEC does not want to completely destroy the current model of college football, as the present FBS model works well for them.

Hayes cites the Big Ten adding Notre Dame as the sort of move that could change the SEC’s thinking. For now, however, the league’s presidents do not appear inclined to counter the Big Ten’s additions of USC and UCLA.

Texas and Oklahoma already made the decision to join the SEC last year, and detractors will point to that, not the USC and UCLA moves, as what kickstarted the newest round of reshuffling. There were rumors at the time that other big name schools might also head to the SEC, but at least for now, that is not imminent.