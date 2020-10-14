Nick Saban, Greg Byrne test positive for COVID-19

Nick Saban and Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne received positive tests for COVID-19, the school said on Wednesday.

Saban does not have any symptoms and actually took a second test to confirm his diagnosis. Both men went home to self-isolate after receiving news of their positive tests. So far, they are the only people within the football program who have tested positive.

Alabama coach Nick Saban and AD Greg Byrne have COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/zST6HXgZ5S — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 14, 2020

The positive tests from both men come the same week that Vanderbilt’s game against Missouri was postponed due to COVID reasons, and the same week that the LSU-Florida game was postponed due to an outbreak among the Gators.

Byrne said in his statement that they have been diligent about wearing masks and social distancing but still tested positive. Saban is 68 and has been Alabama’s head coach since 2007.