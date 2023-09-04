Deion Sanders suggests son Shedeur had extra motivation against TCU

Deion Sanders’ Colorado program runs on disrespect, and Sanders’ son Shedeur apparently had a healthy dose of it Saturday against TCU.

In an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” Monday, Sanders claimed that Shedeur, Colorado’s starting quarterback, was particularly fired up to face TCU because he had been disrespected by Horned Frogs offensive coordinator Kendal Briles at a football camp.

"When we went to a camp of the offensive coordinator that we just played against he didn't pay Shedeur any attention.. He remembered that and he wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work on Saturday" ~ @DeionSanders #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/Qx7MbSUX8p — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 4, 2023

“The reason he was so intense and just so relaxed and ready, not only did he study, but when we went to the camp of a certain school, and a certain coordinator we just played against, he’s the offensive coordinator. He was at that school, and we went to this school to camp, and he didn’t pay him no attention. I don’t even think he barely spoke to him. He just pushed him off to the side,” Sanders said of Shedeur. “He remembered that. And he told me probably 20 minutes after the little situation happened, he said ‘Dad, we’re never coming back here again.’ … He wanted to beat that guy so bad that he just went to work.”

Deion had alluded to this story last week on the “Colorado Football Coaches Show.” He said Shedeur had originally planned to play for Willie Taggart when Taggart coached at Florida State, but chose not to when Briles became Taggart’s offensive coordinator in 2019.

“He had a relationship with Willie Taggart that derived from FSU when he was gonna go there. But the coordinator that we’re playing against this week was there, and he didn’t treat [Shedeur] kindly. So there’s a lot of blood in that thing,” Deion Sanders said, via Mike McDaniel of SI.

Briles only joined TCU as offensive coordinator this season, but Shedeur apparently has a long memory. He certainly got the last laugh, going 38-for-47 for 510 yards and four touchdowns in Colorado’s win.