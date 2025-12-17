New allegations emerge against Sherrone Moore

New allegations emerged against former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday.

In sworn testimony dating back to last Friday obtained by Katie Strang, Austin Meek, and Sam Jane of The Athletic, a Pittsfield Township Police Department detective alleged that Moore had a “long history of domestic violence” with the Michigan staffer he was having an affair with. The detective, Jessica Welker, said Moore admitted he and the woman “were in an intimate relationship for approximately two years” during interviews with police on the night of his arrest.

The staffer alleged that Moore called her “approximately a dozen times” and also sent text messages during the ensuing two days after she ended the relationship. She had been preparing to leave town when Moore allegedly barged into her apartment and threatened to harm himself.

Moore denied that he threatened to harm the staffer. The Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office said Moore did not face any assault charges because there “was not sufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, an intent to assault or batter the victim.”

Moore was fired as Michigan’s head coach last Wednesday. Based on various reports, the staffer ended the relationship on Monday and reported it to the university on Wednesday, which led to his firing. Moore then confronted her at her apartment and threatened to harm himself while forcing her to watch.

The former Michigan coach is facing three charges over the incident, including a felony home invasion charge.