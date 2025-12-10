Sherrone Moore has been fired by Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have once again thrown the college football coaching carousel into chaos.

The Wolverines have fired head coach Sherrone Moore for cause, the school announced Wednesday. In a statement, athletic director Warde Manuel said an internal investigation found that Moore “engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.” Associate coach Biff Poggi has been appointed as interim coach.

Statement from Michigan on Sherrone Moore’s firing: pic.twitter.com/QBy9ETJKXB — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) December 10, 2025

Michigan’s blunt explanation suggests they are very confident that Moore violated the terms of his contract. There had been no public reports of an ongoing investigation.

Moore was also suspended to start the season due to rules violations relating to the Conor Stalions sign-stealing scandal. Based on Michigan’s statement, his dismissal is unrelated to that scandal.

Moore, 39, just finished his second full season as the Wolverines’ head coach. The 2025 team went 9-3, though he only received credit for seven of those wins due to his aforementioned suspension. Overall, he went 16-8 as Michigan head coach, including one win in 2023 he earned by coaching while Jim Harbaugh was serving a suspension.

Michigan offers one of the elite jobs in college football, and it is safe to assume a number of top coaches will be linked to it. The school is coming off a 9-win season and boasts a top quarterback prospect in Bryce Underwood, though one might wonder if he will consider the transfer portal for both NIL reasons and in light of Moore’s firing.