SMU band got the shaft in their CFP game at Penn State

The SMU Mustangs got hammered in their College Football Playoff loss at Penn State on Saturday, and the team’s band wasn’t exactly given any preferential treatment.

The Nittany Lions crushed the Mustangs 38-10 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The attendance was said to be 106,013, and nobody had worse seats than the SMU band.

The SMU band was buried in the top corner behind the end zone in the highest spot of the stadium.

SMU’s band appears to be having a great time up there pic.twitter.com/tPqpN2UcTY — Joel Haas (@Joel_Haas1) December 21, 2024

Could anyone hear them from that far away?

Yes that’s the SMU band tucked into that upper deck corner. Not sure I’ll hear the fight song over here… pic.twitter.com/BQi2PzsTlM — Tim Cowlishaw (@TimCowlishaw) December 21, 2024

Probably not. SMU’s football team played like it didn’t belong. They fell behind 28-0 at the half and trailed as badly as 38-3 in the fourth quarter.

There were plenty of complaints that the Mustangs didn’t belong in the game. Penn State didn’t exactly give the visiting band any hospitality with those seats.