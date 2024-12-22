 Skip to main content
SMU band got the shaft in their CFP game at Penn State

December 21, 2024
by Larry Brown
Penn State FootballSMU Football
SMU Mustangs football helmet

Nov 12, 2011; Dallas, TX, USA; A general view of a Southern Methodist Mustangs helmet during the game with the Navy Midshipmen at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. The Midshipmen defeated the Mustangs 24-17. The Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs got hammered in their College Football Playoff loss at Penn State on Saturday, and the team’s band wasn’t exactly given any preferential treatment.

The Nittany Lions crushed the Mustangs 38-10 at Beaver Stadium in University Park, Pa. The attendance was said to be 106,013, and nobody had worse seats than the SMU band.

The SMU band was buried in the top corner behind the end zone in the highest spot of the stadium.

Could anyone hear them from that far away?

Probably not. SMU’s football team played like it didn’t belong. They fell behind 28-0 at the half and trailed as badly as 38-3 in the fourth quarter.

There were plenty of complaints that the Mustangs didn’t belong in the game. Penn State didn’t exactly give the visiting band any hospitality with those seats.

