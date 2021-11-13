Video: South Dakota wins rivalry in unbelievable fashion with Hail Mary

The South Dakota Coyotes won Saturday’s rivalry game against South Dakota State in truly remarkable fashion.

South Dakota found itself behind 20-17 without the ball and eight seconds to go. South Dakota State, facing 4th and 1, decided to try and run out the clock on one play. They didn’t do it, as their incomplete pass left one second on the clock and turned the ball back over to the Coyotes.

That was just enough time for a remarkable Hail Mary that South Dakota State really should have knocked down.

This counted as a fairly significant upset, too. The Jackrabbits came in at 7-2 and were ranked No. 4 in the FCS Top 25.

The only question is whether South Dakota’s coaches mimicked the celebration South Dakota State had in a big win earlier this year.