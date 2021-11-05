Spencer Rattler to leave Oklahoma after season, personal coach says

Spencer Rattler’s longtime personal coach gave some insight regarding his pupil’s future.

Rattler entered Oklahoma as a five-star recruit. He started last season and the team went 9-2. Rattler struggled this season though and was benched for Caleb Williams, who has taken over as the Sooners’ starting quarterback.

Williams is now the Sooners’ quarterback, while Rattler is hanging around, waiting in case the team needs him again. But he won’t be remaining at Oklahoma for long.

Mike Giovando, who has been Rattler’s personal coach since sixth grade, spoke with the Arizona Republic’s Richard Obert for a story published on Wednesday. In the story, Giovando said that Rattler leaving Oklahoma after the season is a “no-brainer.” Giovando says Rattler will decide between transferring schools and leaving for the NFL Draft. Going pro depends on what kind of NFL Draft assessment Rattler gets. The quarterback’s goal is to be a first-round pick. If it doesn’t look like he will be taken in the first round in 2022, he will probably transfer schools.

This news should not at all be surprising. Rattler was booed by Oklahoma fans, which likely sealed his fate. He also seemed to hint at a transfer with his Instagram activity.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Lx14071