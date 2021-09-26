Spencer Rattler responds to Oklahoma fans booing

Spencer Rattler had a rough night on Saturday despite leading his team to a victory.

Rattler’s Oklahoma Sooners topped West Virginia 16-13. Rattler went 26/36 for 256 yards, one touchdown and an interception in the victory. However, the team did not produce much offense in the first half. After an interception, Oklahoma fans chanted for their backup quarterback (video here). They also booed.

Backup Caleb Williams never entered the game despite the fans’ chants. Rattler stayed in the whole way and helped them win.

After the victory, the sophomore quarterback was interviewed by ESPN’s Holly Rowe. She asked him about the boos during the game. Rattler brushed them aside.

“I don’t worry about that at all. I don’t listen to ’em. They’re not on the field,” Rattler said of the fans.

That’s a good response from the young quarterback. The best thing he can do is block out the negativity and focus on doing his thing.

Unfortunately for Sooners fans, Oklahoma, much like Clemson, does not resemble the teams we’ve gotten used to seeing. Both teams have premier recruits at quarterback who are not delivering big results through four games.