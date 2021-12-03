Report: Spencer Rattler not transferring to Arizona State

You can cross Arizona State off the list of potential transfer destinations for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler.

ESPN college football host Matt Barrie, who is an Arizona State alum, reported on Wednesday that Rattler would not be transferring to play for the Sun Devils.

Barrie’s report made even more sense following Thursday’s announcement.

Jayden Daniels, who has played quarterback for ASU since 2019, announced he would be returning to school for his senior season.

The betting odds earlier this week listed ASU has a heavy favorite to land Rattler. The odds made sense since Rattler is from Arizona. UCLA was listed as the second favorite. If Rattler were to consider leaving Oklahoma for Westwood, he would be competing with Ethan Garbers, a transfer from Washington who saw some action for the Bruins this season.

Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Oregon are also schools listed as possibilities. Ole Miss might make the most sense given the chance to play for Lane Kiffin. A former 5-star recruit, Rattler has passed for 4,595 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in his college career.

Photo: Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler (7) warms up before a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021.