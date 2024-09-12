Could 2 schools make a return to the Pac-12?

Thursday’s news that the Pac-12 is essentially reviving itself prompted speculation that two former members might be candidates to return.

In light of the Pac-12 raiding the Mountain West for four new teams, some reports suggested that the league could look to Cal and Stanford as possible candidates to return. Both teams left for the ACC after the league’s initial collapse. The ACC has a February 2025 “look-in” period in its television rights deal with ESPN, as noted by Brendan Marks of The Athletic, which some see as a potential opening for teams to get out if they wanted to.

Marks notes, however, that ESPN is unlikely to opt for a shortened deal with the ACC. There is also no reason to believe either school is unhappy with its recent move to the ACC, which still offers a more settled situation. The Pac-12 is not guaranteed to return to power conference status even with its additions, as that label requires a 15-team threshold.

Cal and Stanford joining the ACC was an odd fit, and it was not unanimous either. Still, it does not sound like anyone is about to turn around and try to undo it. If the Pac-12 wants to continue with its rebuild, it may have to look elsewhere.