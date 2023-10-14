Stanford WR made ridiculous TD catch off Travis Hunter’s helmet

The Stanford Cardinal rallied from a 29-0 halftime deficit to stun Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes, 46-43, in double overtime on Friday night. And a game like that does not come without some highlight plays similar to the one wide receiver Elic Ayomanor made when it counted most.

Trailing 43-36 in the first overtime, quarterback Ashton Daniels tossed one up for Ayomanor, who made a catch so sick it would make Randy Moss and David Tryee jealous.

ELIC AYOMANOR OVER TRAVIS HUNTER IN OT 😱#SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/5odnyQrttn — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 14, 2023

Ayomanor somehow managed to reach around cornerback Travis Hunter and catch the ball against his shoulder pads, pinning it to his back as it slid up his neck and to the side of his helmet. The momentum from the play carried both Ayomanor and Hunter into the endzone for a remarkable game-tying score.

Ayomanor catches behind Hunter's helmet… unreal pic.twitter.com/qaCWUYLnPd — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) October 14, 2023

After the game, Ayomanor took no individual credit for the record-setting performance, instead praising his teammates for a job well done.

“Just knowing that as a team you all persevered until the end and kept fighting is a lot more satisfying than silencing the opposing team’s crowd,” Ayomanor said, via ESPN.

Ayomanor finished the game with 13 receptions for 294 yards and three touchdowns. The 294 yards broke an all-time school record held by Troy Walters (278) since 1999.

Something tells me we’ll be seeing this highlight frequently throughout the weekend for the foreseeable future.