SEC QB reportedly set to crack $1 million in NIL money

Stetson Bennett became a household name when he helped lead Georgia to a national championship last season, and the quarterback has cashed in on that success in a big way.

Bennett has signed NIL deals with several companies, including Fanatics, Georgia Power, AARP and Synovus Bank. His agent, Jeff Hoffman of Everett Sports Management, told Pete Nakos of On3 that Bennett is approaching $1 million in total endorsement deals.

Bennett also starred in a commercial for Pointe Grand, which is an apartment complex in Athens.

While Bennett did not enter the 2021 season as Georgia’s starter, he played well enough in place of an injured JT Daniels that he kept the job. The former walk-on capped off a great year by going 17/26 for 224 yards and two touchdown passes in the Bulldog’s 33-18 win over Alabama in the national title game. Bennett gained even more popularity with his infamous live TV interview hours after the game.

Bennett does not project as a top NFL prospect, but he is making plenty of money in the new NCAA landscape.