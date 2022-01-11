Video: Stetson Bennett seemed drunk during funny ‘GMA’ interview

Stetson Bennett won the biggest game of his career on Monday night, and the Georgia quarterback agreed to go on live television for an interview roughly eight hours later. In hindsight, that probably wasn’t the best idea.

Bennett was gracious enough to discuss Georgia’s win over Alabama in the national championship game during a Tuesday appearance on “Good Morning America.” We don’t want to make assumptions about how Bennett celebrated the big win, but it’s safe to say he was … exhausted. Check out the video:

"You gotta bet on yourself." — Stetson Bennett on his journey from walk-on player to @georgiafootball's starting quarterback! Congrats to @universityofga on their big #NationalChampionship win. 👏 #GoDawgshttps://t.co/tMSQXrGRV4 pic.twitter.com/LnXErJXz7D — Good Morning America (@GMA) January 11, 2022

Bennett admitted he didn’t get much sleep. He’s also 23, so there are certain activities that he would have been able to legally take part in after beating Alabama — if he were into that kind of thing.

Bennett, a former walk-on, went 17/26 for 224 yards and two touchdown passes in the 33-18 win over Alabama. It was obvious how much the feat meant to him when he was seen crying tears of joy on the sideline (video here). However Bennett chose to celebrate, he certainly earned it.