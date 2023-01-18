Stetson Bennett responds to criticism of his parade behavior

Stetson Bennett on Tuesday responded via Twitter to some criticism he received over his behavior at the team’s championship parade on Saturday.

Bennett led his Georgia Bulldogs to a 65-7 win over TCU on January 9 for their second straight college football national championship. Georgia held a parade in Athens on Saturday to celebrate the title. Some apparently took issue with the 25-year-old’s behavior.

Bennett ignored a reporter from WSB during the parade:

The Georgia quarterback also said after the national championship that he was “done” with the media. He did not participate in a press conference for the winning team the day after the game. He ignored the WSB reporter while being on his phone. And Bennett said Saturday that what he was most proud of was proving the doubters wrong.

"Screw it, we got two rings." 💍💍 Stetson Bennett's greatest accomplishment with @GeorgiaFootball is proving the doubters wrong 😤 pic.twitter.com/RpSyqcmxN1 — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 14, 2023

Bennett seems to really have it out for the media. He was called out by Atlanta radio host Steak Shapiro via Twitter Tuesday morning.

Shapiro, a host for 92.9 The Game in Atlanta, tweeted a message for Bennett.

Stetson Bennett needed someone to tell him to get off his damn phone during a parade and to show some graciousness and appreciation to the fans that were sitting in that stadium.

You want to crush the media you think were mean to you do it a press conference.#Badmoments — steakshapiro (@steakshapiro) January 17, 2023

Bennett saw the message and responded via Twitter. The Georgia quarterback defended himself and his behavior, saying he was focused on his phone because he was choosing music.

Full article here- (and I am sorry to the fans who felt unappreciated, that couldn’t be further from the truth. I was just playing some tunes) pic.twitter.com/FmnOcWx0kn — Stetson F. Bennett IV (@StetsonIv) January 18, 2023

“Mr Med Rare: One phone was mine. One phone was connected to the Bluetooth. Mine had the playlists. The other had the aux. I appreciate your concern with my image/ intentions/loyalties/ obligations (as well as your willingness to reach out to me to confirm them), you obviously thought quite deeply about some motives I might’ve had. To help fill in some holes though can I give you the ‘inside’ scoop?

“Parades are a symbol of celebration, and while last year’s was a celebration of that championship, this year’s parade was a celebration of a very special period of time (for me! Of course there is the possibility that I’m wrong).

“And while we as a team very much so appreciate the fans, we as individuals appreciate our teammates. Ya know, the one’s we’ve broken bones and torn ligaments and bled for, and cried and changed and grown and laughed with for years now. So to help you fill in those damned holes: team (group) celebrate with fans (group) in big parade. Teammate (individual) celebrate with teammate (individual) in small personal car.

“Guess which one I am. Teammate, yep! Knew you’d color quick. So to finish it off nice and neat: I was controlling the aux and playing bangers so sed and Chris and I could have a blast on our last ride into Sanford. That’s pretty much the gist of it.

“P.s.: I don’t like you very much mr Steak “and shake” Shapiro. But to be fair, I’m not a fan of your work either,” Bennett wrote.

A former walk-on, Bennett eventually became Georgia’s starting quarterback. He threw for four touchdowns and rushed for two more during the national championship game.